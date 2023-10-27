5 hospitals using grants to install EHRs

Hospitals in Michigan, California, Illinois and Kansas are using government money and grants to help with the cost of installing a new EHR.
Here are the five hospitals using government financing to install a new EHR that Becker's has reported on since July 25:
- Three Rivers (Mich.) Health will use some grant money received from the state to pay for a new EHR.
- Davis, Calif.-based CommuniCare Health Centers used $1.5 million in federal funds to install Epic.
- El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center will use $3.5 million of its $28 million loan from California to install a Cerner EHR.
- Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital is using a $1 million grant to install a new EHR system.
- Parsons, Kan.-based Labette County Medical Center is using a $759,600 grant to help purchase upgrades for its EHR.