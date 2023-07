Parsons, Kan.-based Labette County Medical Center is receiving a $759,600 grant to help purchase upgrades to its EHR system, KSNT reported July 25.

The grant, supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will also go toward upgrading the medical center's data sharing and other IT systems.

The grant is a part of a nationwide effort to help improve healthcare facilities in 38 states, according to the publication.