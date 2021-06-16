5 acquisitions this year involving Allscripts, Cerner, Meditech 

Three of the major EHR vendors participated in acquisition activities over the past year, inking deals with data, revenue cycle management and other health IT companies.

Here are five acquisitions involving Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech since June 2020.

1. Cerner acquired Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, in April for $375 million. The companies initiated the acquisition agreement last December.Cerner is using the purchase to grow its data capabilities for the Cerner Learning Health Network, which aims to make deidentified clinical data accessible to healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations conducting medical studies.

2. Allscripts inked an agreement to sell its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky for $1.35 billion in October. CarePort provides post-acute outcomes management software to hospitals and ACOs and is included in Allscripts' data, analytics and care coordination reporting segment. The transaction is expected to close before the end of this year.

3. Strata Decision Technology in October completed its $365 million acquisition of Epsi, Allscripts' healthcare decision analytics and budgeting business. With the acquisition, Strata's clientele now includes more than 400 health systems and 2,000 hospitals that use its cloud-based financial analytics platform for healthcare financial planning and decision support.

4. In August, revenue cycle management services provider R1 finalized its acquisition of Cerner's RevWorks services business. The deal was valued at $30 million, and RevWorks employees were offered positions with R1 under the acquisition.

5. Providence Services Group, owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, acquired Meditech consulting firm Navin, Haffty & Associates in August. The consulting firm was founded in 2001 and worked with Meditech to develop the ready EHR implementation model in 2012. Under the deal, Providence combined Navin, Haffty & Associates with Engage IT Services, a company that provides IT solutions and full Meditech support for hospitals.