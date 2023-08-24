4 Epic features improving clinician satisfaction

Epic's voice assistant feature, Hey Epic!, improved Epic user's experience more than other EHR upgrades, according to a KLAS report.
The report surveyed more than 10 organizations that have adopted the Epic tools.
Here are the four Epic features and how much they improved the EHR experience on a 100 point scale:
- Hey Epic!: The voice assistant tool that allows clinicians to look up information improved the EHR experience by 11.4 points.
- Secure Chat: The HIPAA-compliant messaging system within Epic improved the EHR experience by 5.8 points.
- Brain: The tool for inpatient nurses that helps them plan their day improved the EHR experience by 5.3 points.
- Rover: The mobile app designed to boost clinician workflows improved the EHR experience by 2.7 points.