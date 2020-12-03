4 EHR contracts, installs costing over $100 million in 2020

Health systems continued to sign EHR contracts and deploy the technology in 2020 despite pandemic-related delays.



Here are four health systems that signed or implemented EHR contracts worth $100 million or more in the last year.



1. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs deployed the first phase of its new $16 billion Cerner EHR Oct. 24 at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.



2. Oklahoma U Medicine signed a $200 million contract to install Epic's EHR Feb. 3, after more than a yearlong process to find a new EHR system.



3. San Antonio-based University Health System began a $170 million EHR implementation in July.



4. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health deployed Epic's EHR this fall after signing a $100 million contract with the company in February 2019.

More articles on EHRs:

VUMC adds end-of-life care plan to online patient portal: 4 details

Meditech partners with Google Cloud for new EHR offering: 5 things to know

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.