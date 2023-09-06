3 CIOs who worked for Meditech

Some former Canton, Mass.-based Meditech employees have migrated from the EHR vendor to CIO roles in nearby health systems.

Here are three current or former healthcare CIOs who used to work for Meditech:

Naomi Lenane. Vice President of Information Services and CIO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): Worked for Meditech from 1992 to 2002.

Nicholas Szymanski: Vice President and CIO of Signature Healthcare (Brockton, Mass.): Worked for Meditech from 2009 to 2012.

Stephanie Lahr, MD: Former CIO and chief medical information officer of Monument Health (Rapid City, S.D.): Worked for Meditech from 2013 to 2016.