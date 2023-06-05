4 philanthropic donations to hospitals

Hospitals and health systems have long been a favorite target of philanthropists.
Here are four donations to hospitals Becker's has covered since May 17:
- Baptist Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lousiville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, received a $2 million donation from Commonwealth Credit Union.
- UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh received a $7.5 million gift from fintech and insurance company Acrisure.
- Best Buy founder Dick Schulze donated $20 million to Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System.
- Hotel giants J. Willard Marriott and Donna Mariott donated $1 million to support the construction of the new Mayo Clinic hospital being built in La Crosse, Wis.