4 philanthropic donations to hospitals

Noah Schwartz -

Hospitals and health systems have long been a favorite target of philanthropists.

Here are four donations to hospitals Becker's has covered since May 17:

  1. Baptist Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lousiville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, received a $2 million donation from Commonwealth Credit Union.

  2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh received a $7.5 million gift from fintech and insurance company Acrisure.

  3. Best Buy founder Dick Schulze donated $20 million to Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System.

  4. Hotel giants J. Willard Marriott and Donna Mariott donated $1 million to support the construction of the new Mayo Clinic hospital being built in La Crosse, Wis.

