Weill Cornell Medicine appoints innovation leader

The New York City-based Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences on Aug. 27 appointed John Leonard, MD, to senior associate dean for innovation and initiatives.

Dr. Leonard, a professor of hematology, will create an office of entrepreneurship and work collaboratively with other Cornell leaders across all of the university's campuses to develop strategic initiatives that employ experimental approaches to improve healthcare.

The hematology expert currently serves as the medical school's associate dean of clinical research and the head of its clinical trials office. He is also the Weill Department of Medicine's executive vice chair, a role that requires him to advance critical academic activities and initiatives.

