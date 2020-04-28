Verily expands COVID-19 testing site to 25 Rite Aid locations in 8 new states

Google's Verily is working with Rite Aid to expand its online program for coronavirus testing to sites beyond California to Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



Verily's Baseline COVID-19 Program allows users to enter information online to triage into testing based on risk guidelines developed by public health authorities. Those who need additional appointments can self-schedule online to avoid crowding COVID-19 testing sites. The site also facilitates the users receiving test results.



Rite Aid and HHS have partnered to operate 25 testing sites and the Baseline COVID-19 Program will help make testing for individuals at that site more efficient. The program can also enable high-quality information collection to help public health officials respond better to the crisis and ease restrictions appropriately.



"Experts note that continued testing is critical for containing and managing the COVID-19 pandemic until a vaccine is widely available," according to an announcement from Verily. "Our work is part of a broader effort to help scale testing through a spectrum of collaborations and initiatives involving government and industry partners."



In California, the Baseline COVID-19 Program has screened more than 150,800 individuals and facilitated testing for 19,500 of those individuals as of April 24.



