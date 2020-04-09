Google's Verily opens another testing site in California

Google's sister company Verily opened another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site April 8 in San Joaquin County, Calif.

The testing site is supported by Project Baseline, Verily's initiative to track the spread of COVID-19. Tests will be available to adults who exhibit symptoms and have other risk factors. Patients must be 18 years or older and live in San Joaquin County.

Additionally, to be tested people have to sign the COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. People will undergo a screening prior to testing to determine if they qualify. The testing site is located near the San Joaquin General Hospital.

Verily has other testing locations in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sacramento and Riverside counties. In total, more than 6,000 people have been tested. Verily continues to work with state and local government officials to expand its screening and testing efforts.

