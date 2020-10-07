UPMC joins $15M funding round for AI startup, providing summary transcripts of clinical encounters

Abridge, an artificial intelligence tool that records patient and clinician conversations and generates a post-visit summary for the patient, launched its new app Oct. 6 after finalizing $15 million in funding.

Backed by UPMC, Abridge focuses on closing the communication gap between clinicians and patients during in-person and virtual visits. The technology and new app create a transcript of the patient's clinical encounter that they can reference and look back to after their visit to remember the specifics of their health plan.

Abridge has defined more than 400,000 medical terms within its software to help patients sort through medical jargon and give more context to their post visit summaries. In May, UPMC launched Abridge's AI tool for virtual visits.

In addition to UPMC, Union Square Ventures and KDT Ventures also participated in the recent $15 million financing round. Abridge said the funds will be applied to further developing its technology and hiring more workers.

