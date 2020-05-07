The tech Baylor, Scott & White is using to resume elective surgeries

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health is rolling out more virtual care options for patients to mitigate the spread of the virus in its hospitals as a part of a new COVID-19 safety plan.

The comprehensive safety plan includes the following measures:

COVID-19 testing of in-hospital surgery patients

Virtual waiting rooms

Virtual physician visits

Mask requirement for all staff and visitors

Touch-free protocols and augmented cleaning practices

Baylor Scott & White is also introducing a COVID-19 home monitoring digital care option for COVID-19 patients who are quarantining at home, which can be accessed through its website or the MyBSWHealth app.

The safety plan's launch comes days after Baylor launched an advertising campaign asking patients to return to its hospitals after many had put off medical treatment due to the risk of COVID-19.

