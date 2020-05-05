Penn State Health St. Joseph rolls out curbside chest X-rays

Penn State Health St. Joseph is offering a curbside chest X-ray service to patients who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19, according to a May 4 announcement on the Reading, Pa.-based medical center’s website.

The curbside X-ray process takes about 10 minutes and does not require an appointment. Patients can drive to the medical center’s front entrance and undergo the imaging test as long as they have an order from their physician for a one-view chest X-ray.

The curbside chest X-ray service operates from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and was implemented to mitigate exposure to the virus among Penn State Health St. Joseph’s employees and hospitalized patients.

