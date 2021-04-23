OSF HealthCare joins $43M funding round for remote care monitoring platform

Current Health, a remote care management platform, on April 22 closed a $43 million series B financing round.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare participated in the funding round alongside LRVHealth and Northpond Ventures.

Current Health's platform is used by various health systems including New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health. The platform lets providers monitor and manage patient care at home using remote monitoring devices, along with patient-reported data and EHR data.

