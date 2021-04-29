Optum joins $75M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

Kaia Health, a smartphone-based chronic condition management startup, recently closed a $75 million series C financing round.

Optum Ventures, the investment arm of UnitedHealth Group's Optum, joined the funding round with additional investors, including A Round Capital and Symphony Ventures. To date, Kaia Health has raised $125 million, according to an April 28 news release. Optum Ventures participated in a $26 million funding round for Kaia Health in June 2020.

Kaia Health's platform combines machine learning and medical professionals' expertise to create individualized treatments for patients, including exercises, educational resources and psychological interventions.

Kaia Health will use the new funding to expand its digital therapy for people managing musculoskeletal conditions and therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also plans to extend the offerings within Europe, according to an April 28 news release.

