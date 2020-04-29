Mayo to become investor in COVID-19 remote patient management platform: 4 details

Mayo Clinic will become an investor in Current Health, which has a remote patient management platform that can help identify and assess treatment for COVID-19 patients.



Four things to know:



1. Current Health's platform can accelerate the identification of COVID-19 positive patients and predict the symptoms and disease severity for patients, healthcare workers and other at-risk individuals.



2. There are more than 40 hospital systems worldwide using Current Health's platform to manage health, and it is increasingly being used to manage COVID-19 patients who are at home as well as those who are hospitalized. The company is also working on using digital biomarkers, including temperature, heart rate, oxygen saturation and activity, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to detect and predict symptoms and disease severity.



3. Mayo will add the algorithms it has developed to Current Health's current patient database, which includes information from hundreds of COVID-19 patients and thousands of uninfected patients, to provide individualized care for patients with complex and critical medical conditions.



4. The partnership will examine known and novel biomarkers, and how they manifest in diverse populations.



