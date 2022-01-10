Mayo, Kaiser among companies investing $110M into 'hospital-at-home' venture 

Medically Home, a "hospital-at-home" company, received $110 million in a new funding round from investors including Baxter International, Cardinal Health, Global Medical Response, Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente.

Cardinal Health, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente all provided additional capital on top of existing investments in the company, according to a Jan. 10 press release.

Medically Home provides health systems with the elements required to care for patients at home, including platform technology, reimbursement models and clinical protocols. Over 7,000 patients have already been treated using the Medically Home platform.

Medically Home CEO Rami Karjian said he sees the investment as a product of a broader industry-wide shift.

"The accelerating decentralization of high acuity care from hospitals and other institutional sites to an ever-increasing number of patient's homes enabled by Medically Home, validates the importance of an ecosystem of health care partners working together on behalf of patients and the clinicians that care for them across the country," he said in the press release.