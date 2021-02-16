Kroger Health to launch smartphone COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits

Kroger Health announced Feb. 16 that it plans to offer a smartphone-enabled, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit to patients across the country.

The at-home testing kit, currently awaiting FDA approval, will be the first rapid COVID-19 test that can be performed using only a smartphone and a lateral flow assay.

To use the test, patients follow a step-by-step video in an app to properly collect the nasal swab. After 15 minutes, the app prompts the patient to scan their rapid test and uses artificial intelligence technology to give patients their results within seconds.

Kroger Health plans to make the at-home rapid antigen test for purchase on its website and over the counter at its 2,200 pharmacies across the U.S.

