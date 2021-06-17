Jonathan Bush launches new digital health, data-sharing platform: 4 details

Former Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush has created Zus Health, a new digital health platform that lets developers create tools and applications using a shared data record, according to a June 17 news release.

Four details:

1. Mr. Bush launched Zus with four builders on the platform: Oak Street Health, Firefly Health, Cityblock Health and Dorsata.

2. The builders will use Zus to develop proprietary health apps for consumers; the platform plans to offer tools and capabilities for healthcare workflows, data acquisition and enrichment, patient records interoperability, and patient identity and control over data.

3. In addition to the launch, Zus also announced the closing of a $34 million financing round, led by investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), F-Prime Capital, Maverick Ventures and Rock Health.

4. Mr. Bush co-founded EHR company Athenahealth in 1997 and later resigned from the company in 2018.