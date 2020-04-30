How CIOs can prepare for digital transformation after pandemic

CIOs will need to analyze their IT staffs and identify members who embody the essential skills needed to propel digital transformation initiatives once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a recent commentary article for The Journal, Gary Beach, author of The U.S. Technology Skills Gap, details how CIOs can build a "digital transformation skills matrix" that can help executives pinpoint which staff members will best help implement digital transformation platforms.

Here's how CIOs can create their own digital transformation skills matrix, according to Mr. Beach:

1. The Y-axis of the matrix will represent the employee's cultural capacity to communicate, collaborate, think critically and be creative. The axis should be plotted on a scale of zero to 10. The "cultural capacity" concept comes from Boston-based Suffolk University CIO Thomas Lynch.

2. The X-axis of the matrix, also plotted on a scale of zero to 10, will identify the individual's technical capacity to work successfully with separate technologies needed in digital transformation projects.

3. Individuals whose coordinates place in the upper right quadrant, or strong technical and cultural capacity skills, are vital for digital transformation.

4. Individuals whose coordinates place in the upper left quadrant, or strong cultural capacity but lower technical skills, should take on customer and employee-facing responsibilities.

5. Individuals whose coordinates place in the lower right quadrant, strong technical capacity but lower cultural skills, should oversee reviews of emerging technologies and create internal digital transformation platforms.

6. CIOs may consider individuals whose coordinates place in the lower left quadrant, or lower technical and cultural capacity skills, as potential for force reduction.

Mr. Beach concluded that CIOs should use this model to begin reconfiguring and prioritizing digital transformation skills for future projects.

