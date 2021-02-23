How Allegheny General's former president pivoted leadership focus to health innovation

Jeffrey Cohen, MD, stepped down from his role as president of Allegheny General Hospital in 2020 to head up Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's innovation efforts and biotechnology hub.

Dr. Cohen, who has served as chief physician executive, community health and innovation, at AHN since Jan. 1, 2020, leads the health system's health innovation hub AlphaLab Health. AHN announced plans to transform its former Bellevue, Pa.-based hospital campus into the biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub last September.

In a Feb. 19 interview with the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Dr. Cohen shared one of the main tenets of the initiative, which is to find the next generation of medical tech companies.

"If you look at the fundamental revolution that we're going through, it's the transformation from a manufacturing-based world to a digital world," he said.

AlphaLab Health selects health IT companies to collaborate with and invests $100,000 to help them expanded their businesses. The incubator recently chose seven companies to partner with but has been proceeding with the projects completely digitally during the pandemic, according to the report.

More articles on digital transformation:

Cerner, Epic, Microsoft & more tech companies collaborating on COVID-19 vaccine passport

8 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Apple, Amazon, Google & more

6 big ideas in healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.