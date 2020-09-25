Allegheny Health to convert former hospital campus into tech innovation hub: 5 details

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network plans to transform its former Bellevue, Pa., hospital campus into a new biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation hub, according to a Sept. 25 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

Five details:

1. The project is anticipated to bring at least 200 jobs to the Bellevue area.

2. Allegheny Health Network partnered with Innovation Works, a nonprofit business incubator, to launch the innovation hub. The center is now accepting applications for its first class of six companies, which is slated to begin in January.

3. The innovation hub, named AlphaLab Health, will first focus on seeding four business categories: health IT, medical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics. AlphaLab will then invest $100,000 in each company joining its first class.

4. AHN also plans to pilot some of the new technologies developed at AlphaLab, which will have access to the health system's funding, physicians and de-identified medical records to help aid the startup companies' product developments.

5. The former Bellevue hospital campus housed a 230,000-square-foot hospital, which stopped admitting patients in 2010. Since then, most of the facility had been leased to LifeCare Hospitals, which ended its deal in 2019.

More articles on digital transformation:

New Orleans Bioinnovation Center gets $1.5M for innovation jobs incubator

Health innovation insider: 13 rapid-fire Qs with Boston Children's chief innovation officer Dr. John Brownstein

Tampa General, Philips ink 7-year, multimillion-dollar digital transformation deal: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.