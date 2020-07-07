Health systems are biggest investors in digital health for first half of 2020

Provider organizations, primarily health systems, accounted for 34 percent of the $5.4 billion in venture funding that digital health companies received during the first half of 2020, according to a July 6 Rock Health report.

For its 2020 Midyear Digital Health Market Update report, Rock Health mapped out the biggest players contributing to corporate venture digital health transactions for the first six months of the year.

Here is a breakdown of the active digital health investors and the percentage of transactions each made so far in 2020, respectively:

Provider organizations: 34 percent

Biopharma company: 20 percent

Payer: 13 percent

Medical device company: 3 percent

Pharmacy: 3 percent

Traditional tech: 16 percent

Other: 12 percent

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on digital transformation:

First half of 2020 sees record $5.4B in digital health funding

U of North Florida's new health innovation network to partner with Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth: 6 details

Pandemic sped up Mayo's digital transformation by 10 years, Dr. John Halamka says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.