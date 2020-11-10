Cigna, Humana lead $37.5M funding round for digital health triage company

Optum Ventures, Cigna Ventures and Humana joined a recent $37.5 million funding round for Buoy Health, a company that develops artificial intelligence-powered digital health tools.

Cigna Ventures, the investment arm of the Bloomfield, Conn.-based insurer, and Louisville, Ky.-based Humana led the funding round, which Buoy Health will use to support hiring, research and development initiatives.

Buoy Health's digital products include an AI-powered digital triage tool that helps patients navigate care options online as well as a new employer platform, dubbed Back With Care, that provides health resources, risk assessment and personalized guidance to help employers and employees transition back to the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cigna has used Buoy Health's digital triage platform to support up to 140,000 COVID-19 assessments; the payer also plans to roll out the Back With Care tools for employers as well, said Tom Richards, strategy and business development global lead at Cigna, according to the Nov. 10 news release.

To date, Buoy Health has raised $66.5 million.

