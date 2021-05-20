Banner Health launches digital health program with Cerner, Providence spinoff Xealth 

Banner Health is launching a new digital health program with Xealth to scale digital therapeutics and remote monitoring services across the Phoenix-based health system and its Cerner EHR, the companies announced May 20.

Five things to know:

1. Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in Xealth as part of a new collaboration in August 2020 to give patients access to their digital data and improve engagement with their treatment plans.

2. Cerner and Xealth expanded their partnership in December to add new digital ordering and monitoring capabilities, which are available in a single location in the Cerner EHR where health systems can use apps based on clinical and financial metrics.

3. Banner Health is rolling out the platform across its 30 hospitals and additional facilities starting with Babyscripts, a virtual care platform for managing obstetrics.

4. Babyscripts is available to obstetricians and family practitioners across Banner Health's system; the platform manages remote monitoring and lets patients complete prenatal visits remotely, when possible. Patients also can share biometrics such as weight and blood pressure data with providers through the EHR.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence spun off Xealth in 2017; the company powers digital health tools focusing on patient education, remote monitoring, virtual care and more.