Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist planning $300M innovation district with medical school

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is planning its innovation district in Charlotte, N.C., where it will build a four-year medical school, innovation and research hub, according to an Aug. 24 Charlotte Business Journal report.

The innovation hub is expected to become a hub for life sciences. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will leverage its existing relationships in Charlotte to build a pipeline, said Hillary Crittendon, head of commercial development at Atrium.

The innovation district will be a compact, urban area that mixes office, retail and housing. The tenants will be curated by a real estate development firm to ensure they contribute to the district, according to the report.

For example, a dental office would not be a good fit, but smaller research companies would because they can scale into larger operations, the report said.

The medical school will be 300,000 square feet and 18 stories high. The research building is expected to be 250,000 square feet and 10 stories high. The innovation and research building will be connected to the medical school. The three buildings and parking garage will exceed $300 million and take eight to 10 years to fully build.