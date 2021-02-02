Amazon unveils design of HQ2 campus in Virginia

Amazon introduced the design plans for its new second headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Feb. 2, signaling the retail giant's commitment to office workspaces, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon's HQ2 will feature an outdoor, woodsy theme with three 22-story office buildings and smaller retail buildings in the development to be surrounded by woodlands, an outdoor amphitheater, a dog run and parking for about 950 bicycles.

The campus' centerpiece will be the fourth and tallest tower at 350 feet. The building, dubbed the Helix, will feature two spiraling outdoor walkways with trees and plants that intertwine and twist to the top of the structure.

The new office and retail buildings will accommodate 13,000 employees at the $2.5 billion office campus. While there will be space for more workers, Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities John Schoettler told the Journal that the company has factored the popularity of remote work into its HQ2 plans. Amazon expects some employees will only go to the office occasionally, so it incorporated designs for more collaborative spaces for people to meet with their peers rather than traditional office spaces.

The plans for the second phase of Amazon's HQ2 will go through a public review process, and the company hopes to start construction in early 2022. Amazon is already working on a pair of office buildings, set to be completed in 2025, for about 12,500 employees down the street from the second phase development.

