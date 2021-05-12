'Alexa' finds a voice in healthcare: 4 systems that have built skills for Amazon's digital assistant

Amazon Alexa has become a staple in many homes across the U.S., with the digital assistant even gaining traction in healthcare settings and patient care plans.

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have teamed up with the retail company to build Amazon Alexa skills over the past few years.

University Park, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine in April 2021 built an Amazon Alexa skill to deliver care interventions to breast cancer patients in their own homes. The skill, dubbed Addressing Metastatic Individuals Everyday, or Nurse AMIE for short, interacts with patients via voice to address symptoms and offer interventions.

Last October, Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare developed an Alexa skill for home health named Home Care Coach. Using the voice-driven capability, providers can customize a patient's care plan and the patient can ask Alexa questions about their plan and prescriptions.

Mayo Clinic teamed up with Amazon Alexa in April 2020 to spread updated information about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rochester, Minn.-based health system's Mayo Clinic on COVID-19 skill lets Alexa users ask the digital assistant questions about the novel coronavirus and get information from Mayo Clinic experts and the CDC.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health rolled out an Alexa skill in October 2017 that lets patients find nearby urgent care centers and emergency rooms with the shortest wait times.

