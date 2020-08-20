Adventist invests in behavioral health tech company: 6 things to know

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health invested in a behavioral health technology company as part of a strategic partnership to provide customized behavioral health and well-being services to patients and employees.



Five things to know:



1. The nonprofit health system entered into a strategic partnership with Synchronous Health, a company that uses artificial intelligence to increase access to behavioral health services. The two organizations will co-develop behavioral health and well-being solutions.



2. Adventist already uses Synchronous' existing technology to provide access to behavioral health services for its 37,000 associates during the pandemic as well as around 2 million older adults in the community.



3. Adventist originally launched Synchronous in April, and it took 10 days to implement. In July, the health system launched its well-being program for older adults with Synchronous.



4. The company's proprietary AI platform, called Karla, pairs users with counselors and delivers precision coaching support between sessions.



5. This investment by Adventist is part of its 10-year transformation strategy that aims to bring community well-being improvement solutions to the forefront.

