Adventist Health partners with digital behavioral health platform on new caregiver, patient programs

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health teamed up with digital behavioral health company Synchronous Health to launch two new programs to help caregivers and patients cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adventist tapped Synchronous to co-develop the programs, which use artificial intelligence and telehealth technologies to bring behavioral health and well-being solutions across the health system's community, according to an Aug. 18 news release.

Adventist in April launched the first program, which aims to reduce burnout and boost resiliency among the health system's 37,000 associates during the pandemic. Using Synchronous' AI-powered platform Karla, Adventist's caregivers have access to trauma resilience assistance through virtual visits with behavioral health specialists. Karla is also customized per individual to offer proactive and reactive coaching via messages and alerts in addition to direct access to behavioral specialists.

Adventist in July then rolled out its second program with Synchronous tailored to older patients dealing with depression and isolation due to the pandemic. The pilot program incorporates both a physical and mental health assessment and facilitates access to community resources, peer connection and telehealth services with Karla's additional coaching support.

More articles on health IT:

Lab delay leads to 2nd week of incorrect COVID-19 data reporting in North Carolina

Israel medical center, Allscripts to partner on IT software development: 5 details

The strategic vision for long-term remote work at 12 health systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.