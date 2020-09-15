AdventHealth Central Florida Division's future digital tech investments

AdventHealth Central Florida Division outlined its tech investment strategy for the coming year in an Orlando Business Journal report.



The health system aims to invest in freestanding emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers and developments in orthopedics in addition to technology investments. The health system's planned digital investment includes:



· Upgrading connectivity

· Apps

· Virtual care models



AdventHealth President and CEO Daryl Tol said the health system is now more prepared to care for COVID-19 patients while also continuing to execute on other projects going forward than it was when the pandemic hit. "We have to be able to do surgeries, run a great emergency room, have great primary care offices, launch digital tech, keep our capital projects moving and, at the same time, safely bring people into our environments for service, and if they have COVID-19, place them in a bio-containment area to treat them," he said. "This is critical because we will still be taking care of COVID-19 patients in 2021."



He also said the health system's financial situation stabilized and patient volumes have returned to normal in some areas of the health system.

