4 roadblocks that keep digital health from soaring

The pandemic has accelerated the digitization of health. Yet as the novelty of virtual care wears off, there are four roadblocks that keep digital health from reaching its full potential, according to a March 18 MIT Sloan article.

Here are four obstacles that digital health must overcome:

Data interoperability

Sharing data across different hospital systems and EHR databases is not possible right now, as each system has its own way to store, code and preserve data. It is going to take a lot of time to transform fragmented data into one unified system.



Forging personal connections

It can be challenging to develop connections between the patient and provider with digital health. Currently, digital health is usually for care that is not connected with a patient's usual doctor, the article said. In long-term care plans, a physician is often needed to offer a patient support to help them through the care plan.



Equitable access to digital health

Access to devices or the internet is a vital aspect of virtual care. Individuals who don't have both cannot participate, and this can further widen the digital divide. Many people who live in remote locations may have to drive three to four hours to see a physician. When these people are able to get access to digital health, they usually respond positively to it, the article said.



Insurance reimbursement

How telehealth visits are reimbursed is determined by insurance companies, state legislatures and government agencies. These unknown factors can make telehealth less viable for medical providers.

