20 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. have established investment arms that support digital health innovations and bring money back into the health system.
Health systems can create the innovation funds or venture capital funds to provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio. The companies may generate additional revenue for the health system if they are successful.
Here are 20 health systems with venture capital arms. To add a health system to this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.
1. Ascension (St. Louis): Ascension Ventures
2. Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Ventures
3. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Henry Ford Innovations
4. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Intermountain Ventures Fund
5. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Innovation
6. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore): Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures
7. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Ventures
8. Lafayette General Health: Healthcare Innovation Fund
9. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mayo Clinic Ventures
10. MemorialCare (Long Beach, Calif.): MemorialCare Fund
11. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): NYP Ventures
12. Northwell Health (New York City): Northwell Ventures
13. Orlando Health: Orlando Health Ventures
14. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): OSF Ventures
15. Partners HealthCare (Boston): Partners Innovation Fund
16. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Providence Ventures
17. Texas Medical Center (Houston): TMC Venture Fund
18. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): UnityPoint Health Ventures
19. University Hospitals (Cleveland): UH Ventures
20. UPMC (Pittsburgh): UPMC Enterprises
