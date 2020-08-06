20 health systems with investment arms

Health systems across the U.S. have established investment arms that support digital health innovations and bring money back into the health system.

Health systems can create the innovation funds or venture capital funds to provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio. The companies may generate additional revenue for the health system if they are successful.

Here are 20 health systems with venture capital arms. To add a health system to this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Ascension (St. Louis): Ascension Ventures

2. Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Ventures

3. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Henry Ford Innovations

4. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Intermountain Ventures Fund

5. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Innovation

6. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore): Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures

7. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Ventures

8. Lafayette General Health: Healthcare Innovation Fund

9. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mayo Clinic Ventures

10. MemorialCare (Long Beach, Calif.): MemorialCare Fund

11. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): NYP Ventures

12. Northwell Health (New York City): Northwell Ventures

13. Orlando Health: Orlando Health Ventures

14. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): OSF Ventures

15. Partners HealthCare (Boston): Partners Innovation Fund

16. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Providence Ventures

17. Texas Medical Center (Houston): TMC Venture Fund

18. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): UnityPoint Health Ventures

19. University Hospitals (Cleveland): UH Ventures

20. UPMC (Pittsburgh): UPMC Enterprises

More articles on digital transformation:

13 hospitals, health systems launching innovation centers in 2020

Providence spinoff Xealth gets $6M from Cerner, LRVHealth

Digital transformation and cost-reduction tech lead the way for Jefferson Health's future IT spend





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.