10 highest-funded US digital health startups

CB Insights on Aug. 13 released a report ranking the 150 most promising digital health startups across the world.

The startups have raised more than $20 billion in total funding across more than 600 deals as of Aug. 10, according to the report.

The startups are all developing software-enabled solutions across 12 core categories, including clinical intelligence and enablement; screening and diagnostics; virtual care delivery; and disease management and therapeutics.

Here are the top 10 U.S.-based digital health startups that have disclosed the most funding as well as their respective categories, according to CB Insights:

1. Grail (screening and diagnostics): $2 billion

2. Oscar Health (health plans and benefits management): $1.5 billion

3. VillageMD (online and offline primary and urgent care): $1.24 billion

4. Bright Health (health plans and benefit management): $1.08 billion

5. Tempus (real-world evidence): $620 million

6. Ro (virtual care delivery): $377 million

7. Devoted Health (health plans and benefits management): $369 million

8. Thrive Earlier Detection (screening and diagnostics): $367 million

9. Iora Health (online and offline primary and urgent care): $350 million

10. DNAnexus (clinical trials): $273 million

