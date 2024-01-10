Wisconsin lawmakers look to rename VA medical center

Wisconsin congressional delegates are pushing a bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis., after Jason Simcakoski.

A Jan. 9 press release from the office of Sen. Tammy Baldwin details a bill drafted to honor the legacy of Jason Simcakoski, a Wisconsin veteran who lost his life to an addiction to opioids prescribed to him by the VA.

In 2016, 'Jason's Law', was passed with the intention to overhaul how physicians prescribed opioids to veterans. For over seven years, the law has been helping to shield veterans around the country from addiction.

By renaming the Tomah VA center after Mr. Simcakoski, the committee is hoping that his name will serve as a reminder of his courage in the fight against addiction, and his lifelong dedication to protecting those around him.