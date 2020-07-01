Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente among top-viewed healthcare ads during pandemic

The pandemic forced many healthcare marketing professionals to make tough decisions about what messages to send out, and recent research insights from digital marketing service AcuityAds highlights some of the teams that may have gotten those decisions right.

The service compiled a list of the most-viewed healthcare-related video ads from March through May. They are:

