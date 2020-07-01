Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente among top-viewed healthcare ads during pandemic
The pandemic forced many healthcare marketing professionals to make tough decisions about what messages to send out, and recent research insights from digital marketing service AcuityAds highlights some of the teams that may have gotten those decisions right.
The service compiled a list of the most-viewed healthcare-related video ads from March through May. They are:
- Walgreens: "Helping You Stay Safe, Healthy & Calm" (37,168,007 views)
- Humana: "COVID-19" (20,012,940 views)
- Colgate: "Our Smiles Keep Us Together" (19,512,927 views)
- Vanquish: "Digital Headache" (6,747,019 views)
- Kaiser Permanente: "#OwnTheCurve" (5,077,863 views)
- Cigna: "We Stand With You" (3,842,845 views)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center: "We're Here for You" (3,785,808 views)
- CVS Health: "Home Is Everything" (2,628,328 views)
- Flonase: "#OutsideIn" (2,414,470 views)
- Cleveland Clinic: "COVID-19 Patient Writes Inspiring Message on Glass to Caregivers" (1,454,929 views)
