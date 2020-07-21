Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launches new campaign, provides free face masks

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association rolled out a new campaign July 20, aiming to promote behaviors that combat the state's current spike in COVID-19 cases.

The digital campaign seeks to encourage behaviors such as wearing face masks, social distancing and consistent hand-washing. To garner engagement with the campaign, the VHHA is offering free face masks that read "I (Heart) Virginia Hospitals" on the front.

The VHHA has released videos on its social media accounts that raise awareness about actions that slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage residents to seek out necessary medical care they may have delayed. It is encouraging users to share the videos to receive eligibility for a free mask.

"COVID-19 remains a serious public health concern and new infection cases and hospitalization numbers have risen in recent weeks," Sean Connaughton, VHHA's president and CEO, said in a news release. "So it is important for people to remain vigilant about common sense safety precautions such as wearing face coverings in public. To help spread that message, we have initiated this limited-time face mask giveaway promotion."

