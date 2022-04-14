Vidant Health unveils ECU Health logo, renames 10 hospitals

Vidant Health and East Carolina University, both based in Greenville, N.C., unveiled a new logo for the ECU Health system as well as name changes to hospitals across North Carolina.

ECU's purple logo "captures the essence of an innovative regional health system comprised of more than 13,000 dedicated health care workers, a thriving university, current and future generations of doctors committed to caring for North Carolina and the unwavering commitment of two organizations working collaboratively to transform the East," according to an April 14 press release.

The rebrand, which is expected to begin in May and will take several months to complete, will also rename 10 North Carolina hospitals.

East Carolina University and Vidant Health announced the joint system, ECU Health, June 23.