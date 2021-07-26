Unvaccinated doesn't mean anti-vaccine: 4 key misconceptions about the unvaccinated

While it is true that most of the country's current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, it is becoming increasingly common for unvaccinated Americans to be demonized by some media outlets and public officials.

Pediatrician Rhea Boyd, MD, founded The Conversation, a campaign in which ​​Black and Latinx healthcare workers provide information and combat misinformation about vaccines. Dr. Boyd sat down with The Atlantic July 22 to talk about the misconceptions about unvaccinated Americans she has noticed during her advocacy work. Below are four key takeaways: