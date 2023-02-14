'Total eclipse': Children's Health goes for the 'heart' with new marketing campaign

Dallas-based Children's Health repurposed the '80s pop ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart" for a marketing campaign celebrating the pediatric health system's patients and providers, MM+M reported.

As part of the "Incredible. Together" campaign, the Bonnie Tyler hit is performed by the Dallas Community Choir amid scenes of kids and families overcoming medical challenges, according to the Feb. 13 story. A 60-second and two 30-second spots will be broadcast in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and online, and be augmented by social media, print and out-of-home ads.

"Even though we were a legacy brand that's been around for a hundred years, we were able to take a well-known legacy song and give it an emotional twist that helps drive home a message in a compelling way," Court Wakefield, vice president of marketing at Children's Health, told the news outlet, adding: "Any time we can tell a story through a child's eyes, that's an effective way to inspire the kind of engagement with our brand and with our organization that we want."