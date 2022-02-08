Three Indiana hospitals urge residents to get vaccinated

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health and Indiana University Health shared messages and images via social media aimed at improving vaccination rates among Indiana residents.

In December 2021, the three hospital systems collaborated to show the toll COVID-19 has taken on health systems and people to encourage residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

One of the messages read:

"There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for the health and well-being of our fellow Hoosiers. But sadly, COVID-19 has tested the limits of what health systems can accomplish on their own. And now, almost two years into the pandemic — desire, expertise and modern medicine are simply not enough."

In Indiana, just over 53 percent of residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19; only seven states have a lower vaccination rate, according to the American Hospital Association.

Each health system has also encouraged COVID-19 vaccines and boosters through their own initiatives. For example, Indiana University Health set up vaccination sites in underserved communities and provided patients free transportation vaccine appointments. Eskenazi Health's "the time is NOW to get your vaccine" social media campaign encourages COVID-19 vaccinations. And Community Health Network has a COVID-19 vaccine page to answer patient questions regarding COVID-19.