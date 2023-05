Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is launching the Challenge Season of their St. Jude Play Live video game streaming campaign to raise money for the hospital.

The campaign aims to surpass the $50 million lifetime fundraising goal. Livestreaming platform Twitch started the challenge by donating $40,000, according to a May 4 St. Jude news release.

Streamers can win St. Jude-themed prizes such as a skateboard and neon sign.