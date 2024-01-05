South Dakota health systems pay $160K for governor ad feature

Three health systems in South Dakota contributed more than $160,000 to emphasize the state's shortage of nurses in the governor's nationwide workforce recruitment advertising campaign, thedakotascout.com reported Jan. 4.

Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, Rapid City-based Monument Health and Sioux Falls-based Avera Health sponsored the Freedom Works Here ad. In the advertisements, Gov. Kristi Noem plays a nurse.

The campaign is targeting South Dakota's areas facing the most critical workforce shortages.