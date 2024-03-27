Providence continues rebranding initiative

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has begun implementing new signage at Spokane, Wash.-based Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital, The Spokesman Review reported March 26.

Across seven states, Providence operates numerous hospitals, each previously distinguished by disparate names, logos and color schemes. However, in 2021, all Providence hospitals embarked on a rebranding initiative, adopting the unified identity of "Providence" alongside the St. Joseph Cross logo.

The ongoing transformation includes the installation of the updated signage at Sacred Heart and updated names for Sacred Heart Doctor's Building, which is now Providence Outpatient Health Center, and the Providence McClellan Health Center, which was formerly named Providence Medical Center Building.

According to the news outlet, Sacred Heart's new signage represents one of the last phases of the rebranding process.