Oscar gala raises millions for LA children's hospital

An Oscar gala hosted by comedian Byron Allen has raised millions of dollars for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, TheGrio reported.

This year's event, held March 12 in Beverly Hills, Calif., was attended by actresses Jackée Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Vivica Fox and Holly Robinson Peete, as well as her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, according to the March 13 story.

"This is Byron Allen's best event of the year for the Allen Media Group, and it helps support a worthy cause — the LA Children's Hospital," Ms. Harry told TheGrio. "Regardless of color and age, they take any kid and help them get well."

Garcelle Beauvais, of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame, told the news outlet that when her kids were younger she would take them to the hospital each year to deliver presents to children there.