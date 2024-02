Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) is undergoing a rebrand and will now add Orlando Health's name to its facility.

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg will transition to the name Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital starting March 1, according to a Feb. 20 news release from Bayfront. The new name aims to "eliminate confusion between healthcare networks located in Tampa Bay," according to the release.

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg officially became a part of Orlando Health on Oct. 1, 2020.