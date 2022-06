Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System unveiled a new brand identity June 9.

The health system introduced a new logo and brand that was developed by its employees, medical staff, board of directors and the health system's community, according to a June 9 press release.

The updated brand reflects the health system's goal to connect its brand to its new regional medical center, Wynn Hospital, which is expected to open in 2023.