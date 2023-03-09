Mount Sinai picks new marketing agency

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has picked a new marketing agency to help grow its population health service for employers.

Crossbow Group will collaborate with Mount Sinai Solutions on branding and lead generation campaigns to build awareness and usage of its integrated care models, according to a March 5 news release from the agency.

"Crossbow's deep and relevant experience in healthcare was essential in powering our outreach capabilities to support our continued growth," stated David Zimmerman, senior vice president for Mount Sinai Solutions. "Their work in introducing innovative new models and their understanding of our brand and business objectives was important."