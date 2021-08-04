Marketing healthcare to baby boomers? Do these 4 things

Listen
Baby boomers are an essential demographic healthcare marketers must know how to reach, but not all marketers have kept up with the changes to this generation's needs, preferences and consumer behavior that have transpired since the pandemic began.
Below are four key tips healthcare marketers should keep in mind when crafting messaging for baby boomers, according to a study published Aug. 3 in The Hearing Journal.
- Communicate virtual care options, as baby boomers have a growing interest in telehealth.
- Market the importance of exercise, and encourage the use of wearable devices that track health and fitness.
- Give options to improve leisure time, as many baby boomers' leisure activities have gotten unhealthier during the pandemic.
- Prioritize patients’ schedules and allow for flexibility.