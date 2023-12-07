M&A surge prompts healthcare rebranding wave

As hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions have seen a substantial resurgence in 2023, organizations have begun rebranding initiatives in order to embrace new identities to match their affiliated partners.

According to a report from Deloitte, mergers and acquisitions began to slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since undergone a significant comeback, with 86% of healthcare executives stating that M&A will exert a considerable influence on their 2024 strategy.

Most recently, HCA Healthcare's Medical City Healthcare in Dallas completed its acquisition of Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System's three inpatient hospitals.

As part of the acquisition, the facilities will be renamed to Medical City Decatur (Texas); Medical City Argyle (Texas); and Medical City Surgical Hospital | Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas.

Additionally, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas entered into a joint venture in which the two organizations will jointly own Highpoint Health, a four-hospital system owned by Lifepoint.

Under the venture, the hospitals and care sites will be co-branded with Ascension Saint Thomas and will be majority-owned and operated by Lifepoint.

In December, Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth also added to its network with the addition of Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health.

This affiliation will rename Parkview Medical Center and Parkview Pueblo West Hospital to UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth Parkview Pueblo West Hospital.